Art exhibition opens at Marine House, Beer, later this month

Philippa Davies

Published: 2:07 PM May 4, 2022
Summer Puffins with Thrift by Neil Cox

Summer Puffins with Thrift by Neil Cox - Credit: Neil Cox

The work of two highly respected painters is going on show at the Marine House in Beer on Saturday, May 28. 

The joint show, called A Passion for Beauty, will feature new paintings by Ian Parker and Neil Cox, and will run until Sunday, June 5. 

Cherries in a Blue and White Bowl by Ian Parker

Cherries in a Blue and White Bowl by Ian Parker - Credit: Ian Parker

Ian Parker specialises in still life paintings, and Neil Cox paints wildlife, particularly birds. 

Great Spotted Woodpecker by Neil Cox

Great Spotted Woodpecker by Neil Cox - Credit: Neil Cox

Alexis Butt from the gallery said: “While birds and still life paintings may seem disparate, the rationale for this choice of pairing is found in the meticulous detail and observation both Ian and Neil imbue in their paintings.  

Hellebores by Ian Parker

Hellebores by Ian Parker - Credit: Ian Parker

“Also, their paintings are frequently quite small in scale and this ‘reduction’ of visual representation does, both visually and emotionally, increase the powerful impact of both artists’ work.” 

For a free colour catalogue or an invitation to the launch day, call the gallery on 01297 625257 or email info@marinehouseatbeer.co.uk.

The exhibition will be open daily from 10am until 5pm, with works available to view online and purchase from early May. 

