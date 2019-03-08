Artbeat 2019 local artists' exhibition at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

Checking the Pots, by Stephanie George. Archant

A popular exhibition of work by an eclectic group of 10 East Devon artists will be at Kennaway House from Friday, September 6, until Sunday, September 15.

It is an opportunity to see a wide variety of art, much of it inspired by the area's beautiful landscape and dramatic coastline, and buy work directly from the artists.

The Sidmouth artists taking part are Bente Kumar, Debbie Coles, Trixie Walker, Susan Paradise, June Murrell, Stephanie George and Diane Briggs.

Stephanie George grew up in Sidmouth and her work is greatly influenced by the sea. Stephanie loves to experiment with different media and interesting subjects, depending on where her mood takes her.

Trixie Walker enjoys painting a variety of subjects and has recently been inspired by her travels in Italy. Among some of her work on display is a peaceful interior scene.

Artbeat 2019 is open daily from 10am until 5pm and admission is free.