Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Artbeat 2019 local artists' exhibition at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 16:55 07 September 2019

Checking the Pots, by Stephanie George.

Checking the Pots, by Stephanie George.

Archant

A popular exhibition of work by an eclectic group of 10 East Devon artists will be at Kennaway House from Friday, September 6, until Sunday, September 15.

The Favourite Chair, by Trixie Walker.The Favourite Chair, by Trixie Walker.

It is an opportunity to see a wide variety of art, much of it inspired by the area's beautiful landscape and dramatic coastline, and buy work directly from the artists.

The Sidmouth artists taking part are Bente Kumar, Debbie Coles, Trixie Walker, Susan Paradise, June Murrell, Stephanie George and Diane Briggs.

Stephanie George grew up in Sidmouth and her work is greatly influenced by the sea. Stephanie loves to experiment with different media and interesting subjects, depending on where her mood takes her.

Trixie Walker enjoys painting a variety of subjects and has recently been inspired by her travels in Italy. Among some of her work on display is a peaceful interior scene.

Checking the Pots, by Stephanie George.Checking the Pots, by Stephanie George.

Artbeat 2019 is open daily from 10am until 5pm and admission is free.

Most Read

Calls for bus shelter to keep Sidmouth travellers out the rain

Bus users wanting to keep out of the rain in Sidmouth have called for a shelter to be reinstalled.

Watch your speed – motorists warned after police operation in Ottery

Newton Poppleford war time plane crash remembered 75 years on

A photograph showing an identical C-47, that belonged to the same squadron, that was involved in the crash. Picture: Contributed

Hopes for spring opening date for Rockfish restaurant

Mitch Tonks of Rockfish has spoken about his plans for the Drill Hall in Sidmouth. Picture: therockfish.co.uk

‘This is the reality of living in a place like Ottery’ - football club and community thanked for missing boy search

Councillor Vicky Johns praised the community spirit of residents and the football club to search for a young boy who went missing. Picture: Submitted/Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Calls for bus shelter to keep Sidmouth travellers out the rain

Bus users wanting to keep out of the rain in Sidmouth have called for a shelter to be reinstalled.

Watch your speed – motorists warned after police operation in Ottery

Newton Poppleford war time plane crash remembered 75 years on

A photograph showing an identical C-47, that belonged to the same squadron, that was involved in the crash. Picture: Contributed

Hopes for spring opening date for Rockfish restaurant

Mitch Tonks of Rockfish has spoken about his plans for the Drill Hall in Sidmouth. Picture: therockfish.co.uk

‘This is the reality of living in a place like Ottery’ - football club and community thanked for missing boy search

Councillor Vicky Johns praised the community spirit of residents and the football club to search for a young boy who went missing. Picture: Submitted/Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Otters net first league win / Sidmouth beaten - Saturday football round-up

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8454. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Chiefs beaten in opening league game of new season

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6047. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Town v Millbrook: Match thread

Sidmouth Town Women are looking for new players ahead of their maiden season. Picture: Sidmouth Town Football Club

Saturday’s local football and rugby action

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Artbeat 2019 local artists’ exhibition at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

Checking the Pots, by Stephanie George.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists