Sidmouth Society of Artists holds Art in the Park exhibition

PUBLISHED: 07:05 11 August 2019

Last year's Art in the Park, in Connaught Gardens. Picture: Terence Crook

Last year's Art in the Park, in Connaught Gardens. Picture: Terence Crook

Terence Crook

An open-air exhibition of paintings by members of Sidmouth Society of Artists will take place at Connaught Gardens on Saturday, August 24 between 10am and 4.30pm.

The pictures will be for sale, mostly at discounted prices.

There will be a raffle in aid of Sidmouth Hospiscare, with a print of a painting by local artist Lynda Kettle as the prize. Lynda's watercolour Provence Patio won the Best in Show award at the society's Festival of Art at Kennaway House earlier in the year.

This year the society has invited the Sidmouth Ukulele Band to play from 2pm and arranged for visitors to the exhibition to receive a discount voucher for the Clock Tower Café.

Entry is 10p per person.

Terence Crook from the society said: "What could be better than being out in the lovely gardens on a summer's day, looking at paintings by local artists?

"Come and join in the fun and pick up a bargain at the same time."

