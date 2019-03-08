Art prize presented at exhibition preview evening

Matt Culmer, Judy Ritz and Sidmouth Society of Artists' chair Lynda Kettle. Picture; Terry Crook Terry Crook

The winner of this year's Marion Ovens award received her prize at the preview evening of Sidmouth Society of Artists' exhibition at Kennaway House.

Winning painting Lindisfarne, by Judy Ritz. Picture: Cherry Ferris Winning painting Lindisfarne, by Judy Ritz. Picture: Cherry Ferris

The award is in memory of a long-standing member of the Society.

The well-known Sidmouth artist Matt Culmer chose Judy Ritz's painting Lindisfarne at the preview of the Festival of Art on Wednesday, July 5. There were so many outstanding entries, it took him more than an hour and 20 minutes to make the choice.

Ann England from the Society said: "He was genuinely blown away by the high standard of the paintings, making this was one of the highest quality exhibitions he had seen recently. He chose Judy's painting as its perfect colour coordination jumped out at him when he first arrived."

Highly commended were Karen Steven's Moon Stairs and Maureen Sherman's Enchanted Forest.

The exhibition is on display at Kennaway House until Monday, July 17. Opening hours are 10am.-4:30pm and admission is just £1, and free for under 18s.