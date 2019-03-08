Paintings on sale at Kennaway House for charity

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 15:00 01 November 2019

Anne La Bouchardiere. Picture: Supplied by Anne La Bouchardiere

Anne La Bouchardiere. Picture: Supplied by Anne La Bouchardiere

A selection of paintings, on display at Kennaway House, is being sold to raise money for a charity helping communities in Uganda.

The artist, Anne La Bouchardiere, also known as Anne Gibbons, lives in Sidmouth and is in her late 80s.

She has been painting for most of her life after initially studying art in India.

Mrs Gibbons spent much of her life in the UK working as a nurse, but finally obtained a fine arts degree in this country, from the Plymouth College of Art and Design, at the age of 60.

She said she has a garage full of her own paintings representing 70 years, and decided to 'use them positively'.

"I chose to offer them for sale at modest prices to raise money for two charities," she said.

The proceeds will go to The East African Missionary Society (TEAMS), a Christian organisation working with local organisations and churches in Uganda. It is involved in projects to support education, health, agriculture and enterprise.

The exhibition runs from Wednesday, October 30 until Sunday, November 3 and admission is free.

It is open from 10.30am until 4.30pm.

