Art Society donation to fund new pottery wheel at Sidmouth College

PUBLISHED: 16:00 08 February 2019

Jill Glazier and Deidre Hounsom of The Arts Society Sidmouth handing over a cheque to Jen Carr and Jen Bennett of Sidmouth College arts department. Ref shs 06 19TI 9437. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Young artists will be able to hone their skills following a generous donation to purchase a pottery wheel for Sidmouth College.

Sidmouth Arts Society donated £1,150 to buy the wheel outright, with a further £300 to share between the college and primary school.

Jen Carr, head of art, said: “We look forward to purchasing the pottery wheel to create imaginative projects with our students and expect to showcase their work in a summer exhibition at Kennaway House. Sidmouth as a community continues to work with the College and Art department to provide exciting creative opportunities for our young artists.”

The society approached the schools about collaborating on a project this summer.

Deirdre Hounsom, from the arts society, added: “The art department is very pleased about this, as it will help to give some artistically inclined children an opportunity to learn pottery.

“But it is also a good and tactile method of helping any child who might be withdrawn and not normally engaging in school life.”

