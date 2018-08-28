Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Newton Poppleford Art Society’s early Christmas gift to charities

PUBLISHED: 11:00 05 January 2019

Chairman of Newton Poppleford arts society Sheila Tweed presents cheques to Emily Lezeri of Ottery Help Scheme and Colin and Rosemary Campbell of Admiral Nurse. Ref shs 51 18TI 7170. Picture: Terry Ife

Chairman of Newton Poppleford arts society Sheila Tweed presents cheques to Emily Lezeri of Ottery Help Scheme and Colin and Rosemary Campbell of Admiral Nurse. Ref shs 51 18TI 7170. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Two good causes are each £200 better off thanks to the society’s fundraising

Money raised by art is to benefit two local charities.

The Newton Poppleford Art Society has donated £200 each to the Ottery Help Scheme and the Admiral Nurse.

The money came from the entrance fees to the society’s summer exhibition, and also by selling raffle tickets at the exhibition for the chance to win a special painting.

Treasurer Susan Clarke explained that the group often invites artists to come and paint a picture, to demonstrate their techniques. “Sometimes I’ve been brave enough to ask if they’ll donate their painting, and if they say yes, we have it framed and it’s the main prize of the raffle,” she said.

“We’ve had them for the last three years and they were beautiful paintings.”

The art society raises money for local charities chosen by members every year. Last year the money went to the Sidmouth Lifeboat.

The cheques were presented on Thursday, December 20 at the village’s cricket pavilion, where the art society holds its meetings.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Traders give thoughts on future of town’s high street

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Pensioners’ ‘sex’ shock at seafront Sidmouth attraction

Quite the exhibition: Sidmouth's glass-fronted exhibition centre

Six things to do in Sidmouth this weekend

Sidmouth's west beach. Ref shs 27 18TI 7048. Picture: Terry Ife

Relocating Tipton school to Ottery makes ‘step forward’ following estate discussions

The clean-up operation at Tipton St. John Primary School gets underway with the help of Sidmouth firefighters. Ref sho Tipton Clean-up 03. Picture: submitted

X marks the spot as SADs entertain in annual pantomime

SADS performance of Treasure Island. Ref shs 01 19TI 7618. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

8 perfect places to celebrate your New Year’s Eve in Yorkshire

Fireworks, Huddersfield

Top ten family days out in Yorkshire

Top ten family days out in Yorkshire

12 of the best dining pubs in North Yorkshire

The Fat Badger, Harrogate

12 beautiful waterfalls in Yorkshire

Catrigg Force by John Wood

6 of the best dog-friendly days out in Yorkshire

Tommy the terrier braving the wind on Pen-y-Ghent by Tim Cannon

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Entrepreneurial students become kings of the boardroom for charity

King's School students set up their own enterprise groups to raise money for Exeter Leukaemia Fund Ref sho 0049-24-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Newton Poppleford Art Society’s early Christmas gift to charities

Chairman of Newton Poppleford arts society Sheila Tweed presents cheques to Emily Lezeri of Ottery Help Scheme and Colin and Rosemary Campbell of Admiral Nurse. Ref shs 51 18TI 7170. Picture: Terry Ife

Orphaned donkey foal has new home for Christmas

The foal at The Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Stepping out around Sidmouth

The River Sid. Picture: Ed Dolphin

Sidmouth RC’s David Wright tackles the Bridgwater to Taunton Canal run

Sidmouth Running Club's David Wright on the train with fellow runners heading for Bridgwater. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists