Newton Poppleford Art Society’s early Christmas gift to charities
PUBLISHED: 11:00 05 January 2019
Archant
Two good causes are each £200 better off thanks to the society’s fundraising
Money raised by art is to benefit two local charities.
The Newton Poppleford Art Society has donated £200 each to the Ottery Help Scheme and the Admiral Nurse.
The money came from the entrance fees to the society’s summer exhibition, and also by selling raffle tickets at the exhibition for the chance to win a special painting.
Treasurer Susan Clarke explained that the group often invites artists to come and paint a picture, to demonstrate their techniques. “Sometimes I’ve been brave enough to ask if they’ll donate their painting, and if they say yes, we have it framed and it’s the main prize of the raffle,” she said.
“We’ve had them for the last three years and they were beautiful paintings.”
The art society raises money for local charities chosen by members every year. Last year the money went to the Sidmouth Lifeboat.
The cheques were presented on Thursday, December 20 at the village’s cricket pavilion, where the art society holds its meetings.
