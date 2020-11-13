Get creative and keep busy during lockdown

Creative walks Picture: Lucy Wheeler Archant

How have you been creative during lockdown?

This is the question Lucy Wheeler from Sidford heard when she turned on her TV to local news channel Spotlight a few weeks ago.

Funnily enough, Lucy has been very creative and wrote to the Sidmouth Herald to encourage our readers to keep busy during lockdown.

She said: “During the summer I went to the beach and started to arrange pebbles, it was a pleasure to spend time by the sea. I enjoyed it so much I kept going, looking for other things to ‘arrange’ and where to present them.

“I have done quite a few on Sidmouth beach with its beautiful red sand. I quite like the idea of leaving the design to disappear and only have the photo as a memory.”

Autumn is the perfect time of year to look out for colourful materials to use as designs.

“It’s a bit cooler now but the colours are beautiful so why not collect a few leaves and be creative! Get out there and feel the breeze....” said Lucy.

Lucy points out that she never picks living items for her displays.

Find Lucy's work on Instagram: Feel_the_Breeze_100


















































































































































































































































































































