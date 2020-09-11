Popular Artbeat exhibition at Kennaway comes to a close this weekend

Trixie Walker's portrait of Sarah, an NHS hero Picture: Artbeat Artbeat

Susan Paradise's portrait of Jenny, an NHS hero Picture: Artbeat Susan Paradise's portrait of Jenny, an NHS hero Picture: Artbeat

This year’s Artbeat exhibition at Kennaway House has been a tremendous success, receiving 400 visitors during its first weekend. Event organisers say this is a record number and shows that people want to see artworks again after months of only being able to see things online.

The ten-day event, that finishes this Sunday, September 13 at 4pm, showcases works from an eclectic group of ten East Devon artists.

Included in the display are canvas prints of portraits for NHS heroes. During lockdown two Sidmouth artists, Susan Paradise and Trixie Walker, took part in a national project, “Portraits for NHS heroes”. Nominated frontline workers had their portraits painted as a token of appreciation and in recognition of all their hard work. Susan painted Jenny, a healthcare assistant and Trixie painted Sarah, a clinical educator.

Admission is free to Artbeat.