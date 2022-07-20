Artificial feeding system benefits foals at The Donkey Sanctuary

The Donkey Sanctuary has developed a pioneering suckling system to help the natural development of orphaned foals in its care.

It is being used to replace hand rearing, which can cause behavioural problems in young equines.

The idea came from a groom with agricultural experience who had seen an artificial suckling system used to rear new-born lambs.

The Donkey Sanctuary created a simple feeding mechanism with a plastic tube leading from an enclosed milk bucket to a lamb bottle teat attached to a stable door at an appropriate height.

It allows the foal to self-administer its feed, replicating natural rearing behaviour.

It has been tried out successfully on a male foal called Sam which had been receiving bottle feeds every three to four hours. The team looking after him noticed him developing behavioural problems and switched to the artificial system.

The system was adapted so successfully for Sam that The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland used it again to help rear a rejected foal called Bugsy. The Irish team further improved the system, building a structure to house the suckling equipment with space for the foal to enter and reach the teat.

Ben Hart, The Donkey Sanctuary’s Senior Lead Behaviour and Human Behaviour Change, said: “Although rare, orphaned foals are one of the greatest challenges to equid care and welfare. Hand rearing is often the only option for equine sanctuaries when an orphan arrives. However, too much inappropriate handling from humans can result in behavioural issues as the foal grows.

“Developing this artificial feeding system, which mimics the natural environment, is a great example of how team collaboration, academic excellence and lateral thinking can significantly improve not only the health, welfare and behavioural development of donkeys in our care but also equines around the world who can learn from our pioneering work.”

Meanwhile, The Donkey Sanctuary has introduced new activities to entertain visitors this summer. There is a new natural play area for children of all ages and a summer quiz trail that takes people on a tour of the sanctuary to find quiz boards located around the grounds.