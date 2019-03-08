Otter Vale Art Society demonstration
PUBLISHED: 08:15 07 April 2019
Picture: OVAS
Demonstrations by visiting artists take place at the Ottery Institute on the first Friday of each month, and are open to non-members
The Otter Vale Art Society begins a series of demonstrations by visiting artists on Friday, April 5.
Exeter-based SouthWest Arts academician James Tatum is noted for his flamboyant and expressive style, and a touch of showmanship.
He will be producing a landscape in mixed media to demonstrate his techniques.
The demonstration takes place at 7.30pm and is open to non-members of OVAS, for an entrance fee of £2.
OVAS held its AGM on March 1, which also included the judging of a competition to create a piece of art with the theme of Transport. Member Mariette Rennie won the prize with a stylised scene from a tube station. There was also a talk by OVAS member Simon Gray, who produces intricate and meticulous carvings of ducks.
The demonstrations take place at Ottery Institute on the first Friday of every month. Visit www.ottervaleartsociety.com
