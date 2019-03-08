Otter Vale Art Society demonstration

L to R, OVAS chair Penny Lamb, OVAS President and SouthWest Arts Academician Phil Creek, OVAS member Mariette Rennie with her winning competition entry, and Mike Bird OVAS Treasurer. Picture: OVAS Picture: OVAS

Demonstrations by visiting artists take place at the Ottery Institute on the first Friday of each month, and are open to non-members

The Otter Vale Art Society begins a series of demonstrations by visiting artists on Friday, April 5.

Exeter-based SouthWest Arts academician James Tatum is noted for his flamboyant and expressive style, and a touch of showmanship.

He will be producing a landscape in mixed media to demonstrate his techniques.

The demonstration takes place at 7.30pm and is open to non-members of OVAS, for an entrance fee of £2.

OVAS held its AGM on March 1, which also included the judging of a competition to create a piece of art with the theme of Transport. Member Mariette Rennie won the prize with a stylised scene from a tube station. There was also a talk by OVAS member Simon Gray, who produces intricate and meticulous carvings of ducks.

The demonstrations take place at Ottery Institute on the first Friday of every month. Visit www.ottervaleartsociety.com