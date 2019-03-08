Advanced search

Artist demonstration by Lynda White at Otter Vale Art Society

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 August 2019

The artist Lynda White will demonstrate her techniques to the Otter Vale Art Society (OVAS) on Friday, September 6.

She grew up on a farm in North Devon and now lives in Axminster. She is well known as both a painter and an art teacher.

Her acrylic and mixed media paintings feature Dorset shorelines, Devon moorland and Cornish cliffs, celebrating the richness and diversity of the local environment.

She produces figurative works and semi-abstracts, aiming to capture a sense of season and place.

The demonstration will take place at The Ottery Institute, from 7.30pm.

The art society held its annual exhibition of members' work between Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 17, with more than 200 artworks on display.

They were judged by visiting artist Jane Leitch.

OVAS spokesman Chris Poole said: "We received much unsolicited praise from the public for the remarkably high standard this year.

"And a new feature this year was the very colourful display of art cards for sale featuring the works of OVAS members. These proved to be very popular."

