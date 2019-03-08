Artist demonstration at OVAS meeting

Matt Culmer will be showing how he captures the effects of the light and ‘fantastic fleeting moments’ when he visits the Ottery Vale Art Society.

This instantly recognisable scene of Sidmouth seafront, painted in oils, is the work of an artist who will be demonstrating his techniques on Friday, May 3.

Matt Culmer will be at the Otter Vale Art Society's meeting at the Ottery Institute, starting at 7.30pm.

Matt, who has worked in a bank, for an engineering company and also flown airliners for a living, said he has “gravitated towards painting from life”, which means he has to work outdoors.

“It's not the easiest of disciplines (or maybe it's just my incompetence!) but when it comes off then the results always seem to be better than I can produce in the studio,” he said. “The speed at which the light and general conditions change create challenges and fantastic fleeting moments to capture in equal measure. One just has to be there to capture them.”

The Otter Vale Art Society always welcomes non-members to its demonstrations, for an admission fee of £2.00.