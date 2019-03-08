Advanced search

Watercolour demonstration at Sidmouth Society of Artists

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 November 2019

Watercolour artist John Bailey. Picture: Sidmouth Society of Artists

Sidmouth Society of Artists

Watercolour artist John Bailey came to the Sidmouth Society of Artists to give a demonstration at Kennaway House on Thursday, October 24.

He painted a watercolour entitled 'Cotswold Cottages' to show his methods of working.

The chairman of the society, Lynda Kettle, said:

"John began his demonstration by recommending the importance of doing a sketch first; a tonal sketch in charcoal, showing the contrast between light and dark.

"He emphasised: 'think about colour, composition and contrast'.

"He began his watercolour painting using his sketch as a guide. After his first wash had dried he drew the outline in paint.

"Using a limited number of watercolour paints, he painted wet in wet. John told us to allow the paint to mix itself on the paper, rather than mixing on the palette.

"The finished painting showed a loose watercolour style done by an enthusiastic artist with a very entertaining manner. The demonstration was enjoyed by all."

