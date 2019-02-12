Artist David Shrigley gives talk prior to Branscombe Project book launch

Artist David Shrigley: Picture: courtesy of David Shrigley David Shrigley

He will speak about his work, and afterwards the launch of a book about Branscombe’s pubs will be launched

The artist David Shrigley will give the third of the Branscombe Project’s Winter Talks on Monday, February 25.

And the talk will be followed by the launch of a new book by the Branscombe Project.

David Shrigley studied at Glasgow School of Art and lived in the city until 2015. He now divides his time between Branscombe and Brighton.

His work includes drawings, paintings, animation, music and performance, and have been exhibited in many countries. He has exhibited at the Hayward Gallery in London, been shortlisted for the Turner Prize, and was awarded the Fourth Plinth commission for Trafalgar Square.

The new book has been written by Barbara Farquharson and John Torrance. Branscombe – a Tale of Three Pubs tells the story from the earliest cider houses, the 20th-century heyday, and how the pubs are keeping themselves going today.

The evening starts at 7.30pm and entrance is free. Donations to the Branscombe Project are welcome.