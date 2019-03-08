Artist holds two-day course in Sidmouth

Summer Light, by Mike Jory. Picture: Mike Jory Mike Jory

Mike Jory teaches how to paints farm animals in simple steps

An artist who specialises in painting farm animals and landscapes is holding a two-day workshop in Sidmouth.

Mike Jory’s work has been exhibited in the National Art Gallery, Westminster Gallery and Llewellyn Alexander Gallery in London, along with venues across the South West of England.

His course, Animals in Action, is a chance to learn to paint convincing, engaging animals in six simple steps. Participants will explore expressive brush work, iridescent paints and easy-to-blend-acrylics, and see how to use groups of animals to create dramatic compositions using a wide range of techniques and media. A bonus section will cover tricks and tips to help sell your work on the internet.

The workshop costs £95 and takes place on Thursday, March 21 and Friday, March 22 at East Devon Art Academy, Old Fore St, Sidmouth, EX10 8LS.

To book a place please visit info@eastdevonart.co.uk or contact Cathy Osbond on 01395 516 284. Visit http://www.mikejory.co.uk for more information about the artist.