New artwork on display in Ottery restaurant

Artist Sam Eyre exhibited his work at the Rusty Pig. Picture: Sam Eyre Archant

An Ottery restaurant has launched an exhibition featuring the work by a Sidmouth artist.

Sam Eyre previewed his exhibition, CRTL-ART-DEL with a private view at the Rusty Pig.

The collection is made up of digital collages and inspired by daily events.

Sam, who grew up in Sidmouth but now teaches in Newton Abbott, said: “The work is a sort of visual diary; an eclectic mix of things that have happened to me during the day.

“It could be something I’ve read, lyrics I’ve heard or just a feeling I’ve had.

“I use a mixture of different mediums such as photographs, hand drawn pictures and scanned images to convey the impression of the day as an artwork.”

Rusty Pig owner Robin Rea said: “The ideas behind Sam’s work resonate with our ethos and the ambiance of the restaurant.

“His artwork is an eclectic mix and verges on the experimental.

“It looks striking on our walls.”