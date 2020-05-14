Artist spends three days making digital Sidmouth seafront picture
PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 May 2020
An artist spent three days creating a digital drawing of Sidmouth seafront on her iPad.
Molly Finnegan, of Molly Jane Illustration, is a former resident with a love of coastal towns.
Molly said: “I mostly get inspiration from coastal villages such as Sidmouth all the way through to Solva.
“The inspiration came from living in Sidmouth for two years and I had always wanted to draw the seafront.
“I have a couple of pieces already in different mediums such as watercolour, lino prints and acrylic.
“The image was originally placed in the Sidmouth Community page on Facebook and I have been taken aback by the number of positive responses I have received.”
Molly is available for commissions and prints on the Etsy website.
