Artist spends three days making digital Sidmouth seafront picture

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 May 2020

Molly Finnegan, of Molly Jane Illustration, spent three days creating a digital image of Sidmouth seafront. Picture: Molly Jane Illustration.

Archant

An artist spent three days creating a digital drawing of Sidmouth seafront on her iPad.

Molly Finnegan, of Molly Jane Illustration, is a former resident with a love of coastal towns.

Molly said: “I mostly get inspiration from coastal villages such as Sidmouth all the way through to Solva.

“The inspiration came from living in Sidmouth for two years and I had always wanted to draw the seafront.

“I have a couple of pieces already in different mediums such as watercolour, lino prints and acrylic.

“The image was originally placed in the Sidmouth Community page on Facebook and I have been taken aback by the number of positive responses I have received.”

Molly is available for commissions and prints on the Etsy website.

