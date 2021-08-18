Published: 6:45 AM August 18, 2021

A retrospective exhibition of the work of artist David Harris reaches its last day on Friday, August 20, at Kennaway House in Sidmouth.

David is known internationally, nationally and locally for his work.

His seminal books on calligraphy are sold all over the world.

This exhibition, in his 91st year, is a retrospective of his life’s work and takes up the whole of the gallery space at Kennaway House. It follows a fascinating journey from his early days as a graphic designer right through to his current work as an abstract painter and sculptor.

Early on, he developed an interest in lettering, and co-directed two graphic design companies, later becoming a senior lecturer at Exeter College of Art and Design specialising in calligraphy and lettering.

Now a master in the art of calligraphy, he has designed alphabets and type fonts which have sold commercially, and taught his craft in Britain, Europe, Africa. His later abstract work is often complemented by his cadels and fonts, many of his sculptures bearing words using his own alphabets.

David has become specifically known for his “cadels” which are elaborately decorated capitals, often used in secular documents. They originate from the early 15th century.

An elected “Honoured Fellow of the Calligraphy and Lettering Arts Society”, he is based in Devon and continues to paint and sculpt.