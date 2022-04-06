Arts academy presents charity donation at its new Sidmouth base

Children’s Hospice Care Area Coordinator, Mary Gray, Alan Cotton MBE, Trish Cotton, Phil Creek, Chair of The Academy and Academy members, Sarah Huline-Dickens, Vice Chair, Trustees and Friends. - Credit: SWaC

The Sidmouth-based South West Academy of Fine and Applied Arts has presented the Children’s Hospice South West with a cheque for £5,000, raised through an auction of paintings and sculptures.

The auction included works by Dame Judi Dench and internationally known artists including Peter Brown and Ken Howard, as well as contributions from Academy members.

The presentation was made outside Kennaway House in Sidmouth where the Academy, which is a charity, has recently opened its first permanent gallery. Until then it was a nomadic organisation with no specific base for its work, which includes encouraging people to enjoy the arts.

The Academy Room exhibits paintings, prints, photographs, sculptures, reproductions, art books and art cards exclusively from Academy members, and will be open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the spring months.

Mary Gray from The Children’s Hospice joined Academy members, Friends, and Trustees to receive the cheque and help celebrate the new SWAc gallery space at Kennaway House.