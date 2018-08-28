Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Review: new musical director takes helm of Sidmouth Coral Society

PUBLISHED: 13:31 22 December 2018

The recent concert of the Sidmouth Choral Society in the parish church marked the start of a new phase in its long and distinguished history.

The concert was under the baton of the society’s new musical director, Kris Emmett, who directed his 66-strong choir, soloists Chloe Stratta (soprano), Alexandra Beaufoy (mezzo soprano), Jane Anderson-Brown (alto) and organist Andy Benoy. Kris showed how Antonio Vivaldi’s Gloria, despite being composed some 300 years ago, was such an inspired work that sounded as fresh to 21st Century ears as when it was first composed.

It was written while Vivaldi was employed at the Ospedale della Pietà, an institution in Venice for the care and musical training of abandoned girls. Its 12 movements are full of distinctive melodies and rhythms that have universal appeal. The musical score was not discovered until the 1920s and not performed until 1939, since when it has enjoyed great popularity.

The choir’s performance was noteworthy for its enthusiastic but beautifully balanced singing and clear diction. Chloe Stratta’s soprano voice was particularly suited to the Laudamus te and Domine Deus movements. The rhythmic pulse of much of the work was effectively provided by the ensemble of eight members of the Plymouth University Orchestra of which Kris is assistant conductor.

The remainder of the concert was devoted to seasonal music, but before that the audience enjoyed a contrasting interlude of two jazz preludes (Bossa Nova and Afro-Cuban) played with great flair by Andy Benoy.

The selection of Christmas music for the second half of the concert was imaginatively chosen, and included very early carols (Adam lay ybounden, and Sir Christémas), familiar ones (O come all ye Faithful, and In the Bleak Midwinter), distinctive interpretations (by Chloe Stratta) of Let the Bright Seraphim and The Holly and the Ivy, and ending with This Glorious Christmas Day, composed by Kris Emmett himself.

This is a stirring new carol which clearly pleased the choir and audience alike and brought the whole concert to a resoundingly seasonal end. A retiring collection was then made for the dedicated work of Sidmouth Hospiscare.

Keith Orrell

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Change of plans for site of former hotel

Salston Manor. Ref sho 5084-37-14TI. Picture: Terry Ife

Flood warnings for River Otter and Sid

The River Otter is among a number of sites that have a flood warning in place. Picture: Sam Cooper

High street store reopens after a month of closure

Sam Jones and her staff in the newly refurbished Tesco in Sidmouth. Ref shs 49 18TI 6520. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth mum releases children’s book that encourages next generation to protect planet

Sidmouth mum Emily Hobson-Martin and her daughter Maisy with Emily's newly published book. Ref shs 49 18TI 6510. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth landmark to close as crucial restoration begins

Jacob's Ladder view. Ref esr 08-16SH 5808. Picture: Simon Horn

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Running Club duo tackle the Plym Merry Xmas Trail marathon

Sidmouth Running Club duo Jo Earlam and Jane Hemsworth who donned their Mighty Green (MG) shirts to take part in the event.The Plym Merry Christmas Trail Marathon. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Review: new musical director takes helm of Sidmouth Coral Society

Buisnesses win big at tourism awards

Barry and Helen Follett with their award wins. Picture: Nick Williams Photography

Book reviews from East Devon Resident

Grandpa Christmas by Michael Morpurgo

Sidmouth Town all set for Boxing Day morning local derby

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists