Action to be taken on diseased ash trees in Sidmouth

Ash Dieback. Picture: Getty Images SBSArtDept

Ash dieback has been identified in several trees in Sidmouth’s Long Park.

The fungal disease can lead to branches dropping off without warning, and the town council will now seek expert advice on having the affected trees cut down.

The town council meeting on Monday, August 10 heard that Sidmouth Arboretum volunteers had just completed a survey of all the ash trees on town council property, except for the land managed by other organisations.

They found that five of the trees in Long Park are severely affected, and others in Manstone Recreation Ground also have signs of the disease.

The Arboretum volunteers recommended obtaining specialist advice on the best course of action, and councillors agreed to consult tree surgeons, obtain cost estimates and draw up a programme of work to remove the trees and replace them with native species.

People living near the affected parks will be kept informed of the situation.