Christmas 'at home' event at Ottery retirement development

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 December 2019

People will get the chance to have a tour of the Tumbling Weir Court development while enjoying a mince pie and a glass of mulled wine. Picture: McCarthy and Stone

People will get the chance to have a tour of the Tumbling Weir Court development while enjoying a mince pie and a glass of mulled wine. Picture: McCarthy and Stone

Archant

People are being offered the chance to take a tour of a new retirement development in Ottery while enjoying a mince pie and a glass of mulled wine.

Residents at McCarthy and Stone's Tumbling Weir Court are inviting guests to take a tour of the development - aimed for those over the age of 60 - at an 'at home' event being held on Thursday, December 12.

Guests will also have the chance to meet the current residents.

The retirement development features a communal lounge and a hotel-style guest suite available for visiting families and friends.

Geoff Bates, head of marketing at McCarthy & Stone South, said: "Our 'At-Home' Christmas event is a fantastic example of the fun and engaging activities we regularly host here at Tumbling Weir Court."

To confirm your place at Tumbling Weir Court, ring call 0800 310 0383 or visit the McCarthy and Stone website

