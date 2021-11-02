News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Council tax scammer foiled by elderly Sidmouth lady

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 1:36 PM November 2, 2021
English banknotes and coins

The scammer tried to make the woman part with £98 - luckily she wasn't fooled. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A bogus East Devon District Council officer tried to con an elderly Sidmouth lady – but failed when she phoned to check his claims. 

The man, calling himself David Morris, rang her last Thursday (October 29) saying he was from the council’s legal team. 

He said she was underpaying her council tax because the value of her home had risen, putting it in a different tax band, and told her she owed £98. 

But he was thwarted when the lady rang the district council and was told the call was a scam. 

A council spokesperson said officers would never contact a resident by phone, without warning, about a re-banding - a resident would be well aware of any change and it would happen only in specific circumstances. 

You may also want to watch:

Anyone receiving a suspicious call of this kind is advised to end the call and contact the district council directly on its secure line, 01395 517446. 

