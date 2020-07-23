Otter Vale Art Society takes its annual exhibition online
PUBLISHED: 07:00 28 July 2020
Fiona Gale
Not wanting to be another casualty of the Covid-19 virus, members of the Otter Vale Art Society have decided to showcase their annual exhibition, that usually runs throughout August each year, online instead.
Inspired by the success of the two online competitions held in May and June, the society decided the online format could work for its annual exhibition, thus enabling its members to showcase their artwork from the past year.
The online exhibition will run from August 1 to 31, and will display artwork created from watercolours, oils, acrylics, digital art, sculpture, mixed media and much more. Members of the public are invited to vote for their favourite piece online.
During lockdown, the society has continued to engage with its members with online demonstrations using the video platform Zoom.
To view the exhibition,visit www.ottervaleartsociety.com
