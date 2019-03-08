East Devon author releases new book
PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 September 2019
Archant
An East Devon woman who wrote a collection of poems for her grandson and his friends has created a children's book of her verses.
Alison Summerfield has also incorporated the children's names into the poems to give them a personal touch.
The idea to turn the poems into books was first born when Alison's daughter Joanna Parkes decided to draw illustrations to accompany the poems, so they could be given as father's day gifts.
Alison said: "I thought the illustrations were so simple but expressive and so the idea for a laminated book was born."
The new book, called My Dinosaur Hunt, allows readers get to go on a journey and find out where Rosie and her friends are hiding in and around the home and garden.
It is now on sale at Winstone's Books, Sidmouth, and Serendip bookshop, Lyme Regis.
Visit www.alisonsummerfield.com for more information.
Comments have been disabled on this article.