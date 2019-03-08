Advanced search

East Devon author releases new book

PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 September 2019

Author Alison Summerfield delivering My Dinosaur Hunt to Winstones - other titles to look forward including, The Crocodile Who Came to Stay and The Spider in my Shower. Picture: Alison Summerfield

Archant

An East Devon woman who wrote a collection of poems for her grandson and his friends has created a children's book of her verses.

Alison Summerfield has also incorporated the children's names into the poems to give them a personal touch.

The idea to turn the poems into books was first born when Alison's daughter Joanna Parkes decided to draw illustrations to accompany the poems, so they could be given as father's day gifts.

Alison said: "I thought the illustrations were so simple but expressive and so the idea for a laminated book was born."

The new book, called My Dinosaur Hunt, allows readers get to go on a journey and find out where Rosie and her friends are hiding in and around the home and garden.

It is now on sale at Winstone's Books, Sidmouth, and Serendip bookshop, Lyme Regis.

Visit www.alisonsummerfield.com for more information.

