Meet fantasy author at Sidmouth library

Daniel Hill with his book, outside Blackmore Theatre. Ref exb 22 18TI 4937. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Young writer will be there to chat about his debut novel, published last May

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daniel Hill with his book, outside Blackmore Theatre. Ref exb 22 18TI 4937. Picture: Terry Ife Daniel Hill with his book, outside Blackmore Theatre. Ref exb 22 18TI 4937. Picture: Terry Ife

The Devon-based fantasy author Daniel Hill will be at Sidmouth Library on Saturday, January 12 to chat about his recently published debut novel.

Daniel grew up in Budleigh Salterton but now lives in Exeter.

He began writing his novel, The Rise of the Apostate, six years ago, and it took him four years to find a publisher. The book was finally published last May.

It tells the story of a man who wakes to find that his village has fallen victim to a dark curse, killing everyone except him. He meets a mysterious stranger who belongs to an ancient order of magical warriors, and sets out to join them and fight the forces of evil.

Daniel will be at the library from 9.30 until 12.00, and anyone can drop in to talk to him over a coffee. There is no charge for the session, which is part of Devon Libraries’ Active Life Active Mind programme.