Sidmouth author to talk about new book

PUBLISHED: 17:05 11 September 2019

A former minister will be giving a talk on his new book exploring Christianity.

Dr Roger Booth, who lives in Sidmouth, has released Down to Earth, Thoughts of a Free Christian.

From his experience in ministry he said many people were discouraged from joining a Christian congregation because of scepticism of more supernatural elements in the Bible such as the virgin birth and resurrection.

He also explores the relationship of free Christianity to Unitarianism and other divisions within the church and the relationship with Islam.

Dr Booth said: "I hope that my book will show here supernatural elements either did not happen or can be interpreted as occurring in accordance with the laws of nature as now understood."

He will be appearing at Sidmouth Library as part of its 'meet the author' series on September 19 at 2.30pm.

