Author with Sidmouth connections promotes debut novel

PUBLISHED: 18:44 21 April 2019

Debut novelist Stephanie Bretherton. Picture:Jake Fitzjones

Stephanie Bretherton’s parents and brother may be known to Sidmouth residents - and her novel is about connections

The daughter of a locally well-known Sidmouth couple will be promoting her debut novel at Exeter's Waterstones on Friday, April 26.

Stephanie Bretherton has written Bone Lines, the story of two troubled women living in periods many millennia apart. But the author is drawn to connections, not separations, and her book explores what connects the two women as they strive to keep going and make sense of their very different lives.

Stephanie 's parents Robert and Marjorie Bretherton lived in Sidmouth for 20 years and were active in Probus, the WI and the Catholic church. Her brother Simon was chef at the Anchor pub for many years.

“Although I never lived or worked in Sidmouth, I visited very often, and would be known to a few people in town,” she said.

Stephanie will be appearing at Waterstones bookshop at an event with the theme of Myth and Memory, along with novelists Lindsay Clarke and Robert Woodshaw, from 7.00-8.30pm.

