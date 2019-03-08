Autumn walks to village pubs in East Devon

The White Hart in Woodbury. Ref exe 31 18TI 9203. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Autumn is a fantastic time of year to get out into East Devon's countryside and see the beautiful seasonal colours, before the weather gets too cold.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Golden Lion, Tipton St John. Ref shs 43 17TI 2347. Picture: Terry Ife The Golden Lion, Tipton St John. Ref shs 43 17TI 2347. Picture: Terry Ife

And what could be better than an autumn walk involving a visit to a village pub?

A selection of circular walks has been developed by East Devon Ramblers, East Devon AONB and the district council, to guide people through some of the best scenery and the most interesting heritage and other places of interest just off the East Devon Way.

For full details of each walk, including maps, visit the council's website

Woodbury Common Circular

A view from Trinity Hill. Picture: East Devon District Council A view from Trinity Hill. Picture: East Devon District Council

Distance: 4.5 miles, grade: moderate, approximate time: two hours 30 minutes.

Starts at Woodbury castle and follows tracks and footpaths to Woodbury village, where you can choose between the Maltsters Arms and the White Hart. There are lovely views of the Exe Estuary on the return leg.

Sidbury, Harcombe and Sweetcombe Circular

Distance: 6.3 miles; grade: moderate, approximate time: three hours 10 minutes.

A view from Trinity Hill. Picture: East Devon District Council A view from Trinity Hill. Picture: East Devon District Council

An off-road route with views either side of Buckton Hill, passing through a rich mix of habitats and farmland. Starts and finishes in the village of Sidbury, where you can visit The Red Lion pub. From here there are buses to and from the coast.

Fire Beacon Hill Circular

Distance: 3.9 miles, grade: moderate; approximate time: two hours

This walk takes in the beautiful heathland and spectacular views of the coast from Fire Beacon Hill Local Nature Reserve, before dropping down to Harpford Woods, and the disused Sidmouth to Honiton railway track. Passes the Bowd Inn at the half-way point.

Sidbury's millenium pond. Picture: Terry Ife Sidbury's millenium pond. Picture: Terry Ife

Newton Poppleford and River Otter Circular

Distance: 5.5 miles; grade: moderate; approximate time: two hours 45 minutes.

A lovely walk through orchards, hamlets and along the River Otter to the old water mill at Tipton St John. Visit the Golden Lion pub and make your way back along the river.

Trinity Hill Circular

View from the bridge of the River Otter at Newton Poppleford. Picture: Alex Walton View from the bridge of the River Otter at Newton Poppleford. Picture: Alex Walton

Distance: 4.5 miles; grade: leisurely; approximate time: two hours 20 minutes.

Startsin the heathland reserve of Trinity Hill and stroll through Forestry Commission woodland and down through Uplyme pinetum. A short extension to this walk brings you to Uplyme where you can visit the Talbot Arms.