Sidmouth fab four celebrate weight loss success

Sue Woodward, Marissa Unsworth, Carlton Leworthy and Lynn Cornish were chosen as greatest losers after their weight loss success.

Sidmouth slimmers, who have lost more than 25 stone between them, have been recognised in their group’s annual weight-loss awards.

Sue Woodward with her greatest loser award. Picture: Harriet Steptoe Sue Woodward with her greatest loser award. Picture: Harriet Steptoe

Carlton Leworthy, Lynn Cornish, Sue Woodward and Marissa Unsworth each took home the ‘greatest loser’ title from their respective Slimming World group.

Their combined weight loss of 25 stone is the equivalent of 160 bags of sugar, and has resulted in the members seeing improvements in their health and growth in confidence.

Carlton, who has lost five stone 13lb, said: “There’s absolutely nothing wrong with being a loser when it feels this good. I feel like a new man since losing weight.

“In fact, I look so different that people who I haven’t seen for a while often can’t believe I’m the same person.

Lynn Cornish with her greatest loser award after her weight loss success. Picture: Harriet Steptoe Lynn Cornish with her greatest loser award after her weight loss success. Picture: Harriet Steptoe

“For me though it’s the change on the inside that’s been the greatest. I’m happier, healthier and much more confident now.”

Lynn said before her weight impacted on her life from struggling to fit in clothes to feeling tired and out of breath and Marissa is no longer diabetic after shedding six stone.

All of the slimmers attend one of the groups run by consultants Harriet Steptoe and Lisa Craig.

Fellow winner Sue said: “Walking through those doors was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, I was embarrassed about my size and scared that I might be the biggest person there.

Carlton Leworthy pictured with consultant Lisa Craig with his greatest loser award after losing more than five stone. Picture: Harriet Steptoe Carlton Leworthy pictured with consultant Lisa Craig with his greatest loser award after losing more than five stone. Picture: Harriet Steptoe

“I needn’t have worried though, everyone there was so friendly especially my consultant and I was so relieved when I found out that my weight was confidential – I’d had visions of having to tell everyone how much I weighed.

“Since then I’ve made so many friends at the group and I honestly don’t think I could have done it without their support each week.”

Consultants Harriet and Lisa praised the quartet on their ‘incredible changes’.

Harriet said: “I hope their success will inspire other people in Sidmouth who’d like to lose weight by forming new lifestyle habits and become happier and healthier to take action.”

Marissa Unsworth with her greatest loser award after her six stone weight loss. Picture: Harriet Steptoe Marissa Unsworth with her greatest loser award after her six stone weight loss. Picture: Harriet Steptoe

