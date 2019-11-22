Advanced search

Young, friendly cat needs a new home

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 November 2019

Biddy, a young cat needing a home. Picture: B Blyth

Biddy, a young cat needing a home. Picture: B Blyth

Biddy is only about five months old and is thought to have got lost when she was a young kitten.

She was brought to Axhayes Adoption Centre as a stray, after she had been hanging around a house for about three months.

Staff tried to trace her owner, but were unable to, and now they are looking for a new home for her.

Deputy manager Jackie Phipp said: "Biddy is a lovely cat.

"As she was a stray we cannot guarantee how she will settle with kids, dogs or cats, but being so young we would hope she would adapt well to all kinds of homes.

"Biddy would love a home with a family who can provide lots of fuss, toys to play with and a nice garden to call her own."

Axhayes always has several kittens and cats needing new owners.

If you can give a cat a home, visit the Axhayes website,visit the centre, or call them on 01395 232 377.

