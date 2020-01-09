Ottery road sealed off to clear away power lines following collision
PUBLISHED: 09:39 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:39 09 January 2020
Archant
An Ottery road has been closed in both directions this morning after a vehicle was in collision with power cables.
Polie have sealed off the B3174 between Cadhay Lane and A30 (Daisy Mount Cross) to clear the cables from the road.
Officers say traffic is coping well.
The incident happened at 7.10am today (Thursday).
