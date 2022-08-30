Ottery's 'baby boutique' celebrates its first birthday

An Ottery shop is marking a successful first year's trading, during which it won two awards and was shortlisted for five others.

Eco Baby Box was originally conceived by owner Nicci Simpson while pregnant with her baby Ollie, and was set up as an online business. But after a few months she decided she wanted to open a shop with facilities for parents to weigh, feed or change their babies, where they could also have a friendly chat with staff and generally take a break.

When the premises in Broad Street became available, her partner Karl - a carpenter and joiner - designed and built all the instore furniture using reclaimed materials. The store opened on September 5 2021 and became an instant hit with local residents.

Nicci selected all her products based on affordability, durability and practicality as well as eco-friendliness. In many cases she was able to guarantee their quality, since she was already using them to care for Ollie.

Nicci, Karl and Ollie - Credit: Contributed

She said: "My boy is a rough playing, dribbliest of dribblers with sensitive skin, so if they work for him I know parents and people gifting are getting their money's worth."

One of their early successes was a natural baby balm which proved ‘a game changer’ for treating Ollie’s nappy rash, and became one of their best-selling products. Another winner was a brand of romper that could be adjusted to fit as the baby grew bigger – also tried and tested on Ollie.

This year Eco Baby Box won the Exeter Living Magazine Retailer of the Year award and the East Devon Boutique of the Year prize in the SME Business Awards. The shop was also among the finalists for two sustainable business awards, and Nicci was short-listed for a Mums in Business award.

With the shop now one year old, Nicci and her team are developing their own product lines and planning new services. A sling library will start on September 19 and Nicci is able to signpost people to organisations offering support with breastfeeding, mental wellbeing and others new parents often need.

She said: “We've seen other retail businesses closing their doors to focus solely online. It's not something we are contemplating anytime soon - our customers are such a joy!

“We love celebrating occasions with them, watching their babies grow and offering a service you just can't replicate online.”