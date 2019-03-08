Advanced search

Badly injured swan rescued at Newton Poppleford

PUBLISHED: 10:03 08 November 2019

The rescued swan. Picture: Tony Bennett

The rescued swan. Picture: Tony Bennett

Archant

A badly injured swan was rescued thanks to the dedications and hard work of two eagle-eyed passersby in Newton Poppleford.

The animal was spotted in the water with a bad injury under its wings on Thursday morning, on November 7, by Red Bridge.

The RSPCA was called out and managed to rescue the bird from the water, before taking it to the West Hatch Animal Centre in Somerset.

Tony Bennett, of Wild Woodbury - a wildlife and habitat conservation organisation, said: "We think it probably hit a power line.

"Two ladies reported there was an injured swan on the river that they couldn't get to or catch.

"They contacted a number of rescue organisations and eventually the RSPCA came out with a boat and put a net across the river and managed to catch the badly injured swan.

"They RSPCA and the two ladies were there for several hours.

"They need to be praised very highly for their dedication.

"Without that dedication the bird would have almost certainly died very slowly and painfully."

Most Read

Man dies after car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Peak Hill Road. Picture: Terry Ife

Car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange

Sidmouth cliff death ‘not suspicious’

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3508. Picture: Terry Ife

Tar Barrel organisers ‘disappointed’ as crowds avoid car parks

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019: ‘Do not abandon cars’ in town says organisers

Ottery Tar Barrels. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies after car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Peak Hill Road. Picture: Terry Ife

Car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange

Sidmouth cliff death ‘not suspicious’

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3508. Picture: Terry Ife

Tar Barrel organisers ‘disappointed’ as crowds avoid car parks

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019: ‘Do not abandon cars’ in town says organisers

Ottery Tar Barrels. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Chiefs in Friday night action at North Petherton

The Sidmouth RFC Blackmore clubhouse during the televising of the 2019 rugby World Cup final. Picture: SIDMOUTH RFC

Otterettes boss speaks about the derby win and looks ahead to Sunday’s game

Sidmouth men edged out in County Over-60s League meeting with Isca

Bowls.

Sidmouth Rose Bowl and Rose Basket meeting success for Angela Coles

Golf generic picture

SOHC 4ths score three away goals but end up beaten by top-of-the-table Chard

Sidmouth & Ottery 1st mens team at home to University of Exeter. Ref shsp 46 18TI 4446. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists