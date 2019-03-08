Badly injured swan rescued at Newton Poppleford

The rescued swan. Picture: Tony Bennett Archant

A badly injured swan was rescued thanks to the dedications and hard work of two eagle-eyed passersby in Newton Poppleford.

The animal was spotted in the water with a bad injury under its wings on Thursday morning, on November 7, by Red Bridge.

The RSPCA was called out and managed to rescue the bird from the water, before taking it to the West Hatch Animal Centre in Somerset.

Tony Bennett, of Wild Woodbury - a wildlife and habitat conservation organisation, said: "We think it probably hit a power line.

"Two ladies reported there was an injured swan on the river that they couldn't get to or catch.

"They contacted a number of rescue organisations and eventually the RSPCA came out with a boat and put a net across the river and managed to catch the badly injured swan.

"They RSPCA and the two ladies were there for several hours.

"They need to be praised very highly for their dedication.

"Without that dedication the bird would have almost certainly died very slowly and painfully."