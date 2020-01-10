Advanced search

'Bags of help' for East Devon's good causes

PUBLISHED: 17:01 12 January 2020

Customers can vote for one of three causes. Picture: Kevin Lines

Customers can vote for one of three causes. Picture: Kevin Lines

Kevin Lines

Community groups and charities across East Devon are being encouraged to apply for funding from Tesco's 2020 Bags of Help initiative.

Some of the money raised from the sale of reusable 'bags for life' is redistributed in the communities surrounding its stores.

All Tesco supermarkets, large and small, are taking part, and applications are open now for the 2020 scheme.

Every three months, each store will give out grants of £2,000, £1,000 and £500 to three local organisations, nominated by customers.

Charities and local groups can put themselves forward for shortlisting, or members of the public can nominate them.

All applicants will be judged by an independent panel who will select the three causes.

Customers receive a blue token which they can use to select their favourite of the three.

All will receive a grant, with the amount depending on whether they come first, second or third.

In East Devon there are Tesco stores in Exmouth, Sidmouth, Budleigh Salterton, Seaton, Honiton, Axminster, Chard and Lyme Regis.

Most Read

Sidmouth seafront splash wall could be mix of glass, seating and planting

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

Murder inquiry launched after man dies in Newton Poppleford caravan blaze

The scene of a murder inquiry at a scrapyard in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 02 20TI 7077. Picture: Terry Ife

REFUSED: Redevelopment plans for redundant Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford thrown out

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Man, 30, charged with Newton Poppleford murder

The scene of a murder inquiry at a scrapyard in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 02 20TI 7066. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth chef ‘honoured and proud’ to receive MBE

Philip and Karen Corrick at Bulverton House, with their son Cameron. Ref shs 47 19TI 4808. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth seafront splash wall could be mix of glass, seating and planting

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

Murder inquiry launched after man dies in Newton Poppleford caravan blaze

The scene of a murder inquiry at a scrapyard in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 02 20TI 7077. Picture: Terry Ife

REFUSED: Redevelopment plans for redundant Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford thrown out

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Man, 30, charged with Newton Poppleford murder

The scene of a murder inquiry at a scrapyard in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 02 20TI 7066. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth chef ‘honoured and proud’ to receive MBE

Philip and Karen Corrick at Bulverton House, with their son Cameron. Ref shs 47 19TI 4808. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Rogers goal nets Sidmouth Raiders U16s a fine away point

Footie. Ref miscsp 43-17TI 2258. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth U13 rugby players enjoy integrated training session

Rugby ball.

‘Bags of help’ for East Devon’s good causes

Customers can vote for one of three causes. Picture: Kevin Lines

‘Good signs’ being made towards Ottery hospital community asset solution – but work still to do

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

Saturday’s football and rugby round-up - Deafeats for Sidmouth Town and Sidmouth Chiefs - Ottery teams both lose and mixed fortunes for Beer Albion

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists