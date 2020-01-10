'Bags of help' for East Devon's good causes

Customers can vote for one of three causes. Picture: Kevin Lines Kevin Lines

Community groups and charities across East Devon are being encouraged to apply for funding from Tesco's 2020 Bags of Help initiative.

Some of the money raised from the sale of reusable 'bags for life' is redistributed in the communities surrounding its stores.

All Tesco supermarkets, large and small, are taking part, and applications are open now for the 2020 scheme.

Every three months, each store will give out grants of £2,000, £1,000 and £500 to three local organisations, nominated by customers.

Charities and local groups can put themselves forward for shortlisting, or members of the public can nominate them.

All applicants will be judged by an independent panel who will select the three causes.

Customers receive a blue token which they can use to select their favourite of the three.

All will receive a grant, with the amount depending on whether they come first, second or third.

In East Devon there are Tesco stores in Exmouth, Sidmouth, Budleigh Salterton, Seaton, Honiton, Axminster, Chard and Lyme Regis.