Ballroom dancing evenings at West Hill

There are plenty of good reasons to go out ballroom dancing - and you don't have to be of 'Strictly' standard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dancing is beneficial for the mind as well as the body, as it is a form of creative self-expression and good for the social life. For older people or those who are not very athletic, it is a good low-impact activity, providing movement with little risk of strain or injury.

Ballroom dances are held regularly at West Hill Village Hall, hosted by veteran 'dancing duo' Henry and Jeannie.

Their events feature ballroom, Latin and sequence dancing, and each has a theme: on July 27 it's Blue Skies and Sunshine, on August 24 it's a Caribbean Evening, September 21 is a Harvest Special with a charity produce draw. Other dates will be announced in the near future.

Parking at the village hall is free, and dancers can bring their own snacks; tea and coffee are provided. Admission £6 on the door.

For further information call 01803 325 905 or visit the Dancing Duo's website