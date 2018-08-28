East Devon DayTime Band raises £250 for the Devon Freewheelers

The band's chairman Trevor Haynes presents Chris Hutchings from the Devon Freewheelers with a cheque, surrounded by other members of the band. Picture: Paul Bridgman Paul Bridgman

Brass band members hand over the money they collected while playing carols to shoppers in east Devon

‘Aiming for continuous improvement whilst at the same time having fun’ is the motto of the East Devon DayTime Band.

But they could add ‘and supporting good causes’, after they raised £250 for the Devon Freewheelers by playing Christmas carols to shoppers in Exmouth and Seaton during December. The organisation, also known as the ‘blood bikes’, are motorcyclists who give up their time to deliver urgently-needed blood and other medical supplies to the NHS around Devon, and to the Air Ambulance.

The chairman of the band, Trevor Heynes, said: “The band are delighted to be supporting this vital and important voluntary out-of-hours emergency response service Devon Freewheelers are providing tor the NHS throughout the county.”

The band was formed for brass musicians who find it easier to get to daytime rehearsals. They meet every Wednesday morning at Tipton St John Community Hall, and welcome new members.