Advanced search

Barefoot Bandits music night to raise funds and awareness for Prostate Cancer

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 February 2020

Sean Faulkner, Victoria Muckle and Graham Rooms with their fundraising poster for Prostate Cancer UK at The Balfour Arms Ref shs 08 20TI 8902 Picture: Terry Ife

Sean Faulkner, Victoria Muckle and Graham Rooms with their fundraising poster for Prostate Cancer UK at The Balfour Arms Ref shs 08 20TI 8902 Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Barefoot bandits are set to headline a Sidmouth fundraiser being held for a cancer charity.

Fundraising poster for Prostate Cancer UK at The Balfour Arms Ref shs 08 20TI 8905 Picture: Terry IfeFundraising poster for Prostate Cancer UK at The Balfour Arms Ref shs 08 20TI 8905 Picture: Terry Ife

The event taking place on Saturday, February 29, at the Balfour Arms is the latest act of charity inspired by the plight of a retired Devon firefighter Graham Rooms who was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

A biopsy on the day he retired from the service in September last year revealed that Mr Rooms had an aggressive prostate cancer

Sidmouth firefighter Sean Faulkner has organised the event which will feature popular music festival regulars Barefoot Bandits.

The music night follows other fundraisers organised by East Devon firefighters.

Sean Faulkner, Victoria Muckle and Graham Rooms with their fundraising poster for Prostate Cancer UK at The Balfour Arms Ref shs 08 20TI 8898 Picture: Terry IfeSean Faulkner, Victoria Muckle and Graham Rooms with their fundraising poster for Prostate Cancer UK at The Balfour Arms Ref shs 08 20TI 8898 Picture: Terry Ife

In November, Ottery Fire Station raised more than £900 by holding a number of collections - watch manager Martin Shaw-Parrott also took part in Movember.

At Budleigh Salterton, firefighters organised a continuous cycle challenge at the station.

Tickets for the Sidmouth fundraiser, which starts at 8pm, are moving fast but are available from the Balfour Arms, in Woolbrook Road.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Lots planned for Sidmouth community centre’s future

Jan Jones outside Stowford Rise Community Hall. Ref shs 43 18TI 3160. Picture: Terry Ife

Barefoot Bandits music night to raise funds and awareness for Prostate Cancer

Sean Faulkner, Victoria Muckle and Graham Rooms with their fundraising poster for Prostate Cancer UK at The Balfour Arms Ref shs 08 20TI 8902 Picture: Terry Ife

Brave duo call on town to back week-long event for Wear A Hat Day

Charlie and Charlotte on Sidmouth seafront. Picture:Kyle Baker

Sidmouth, Ottery artists open studios to the public

Lynda Kettle, Sidmouth. PIcture: Contributed

New lease of life for former nightclub Carinas?

the former Carinas in Sidmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Lots planned for Sidmouth community centre’s future

Jan Jones outside Stowford Rise Community Hall. Ref shs 43 18TI 3160. Picture: Terry Ife

Barefoot Bandits music night to raise funds and awareness for Prostate Cancer

Sean Faulkner, Victoria Muckle and Graham Rooms with their fundraising poster for Prostate Cancer UK at The Balfour Arms Ref shs 08 20TI 8902 Picture: Terry Ife

Brave duo call on town to back week-long event for Wear A Hat Day

Charlie and Charlotte on Sidmouth seafront. Picture:Kyle Baker

Sidmouth, Ottery artists open studios to the public

Lynda Kettle, Sidmouth. PIcture: Contributed

New lease of life for former nightclub Carinas?

the former Carinas in Sidmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

SOHC ladies 1st XI net another big win as march to title glory continues

Luncheon club’s talk was a real gem

Pictured at the luncheon club are (L/R) Keith Northover (speaker secretary), Rosemary Walker (press secretary), John Benjamin (speaker), Simon Card (chairman), Carole Northover (committee member) and David Burgoyne (treasurer). Picture: EDLC

Barefoot Bandits music night to raise funds and awareness for Prostate Cancer

Sean Faulkner, Victoria Muckle and Graham Rooms with their fundraising poster for Prostate Cancer UK at The Balfour Arms Ref shs 08 20TI 8902 Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery firefighters tackle house blaze

Devon fire engine

Review: Audience at East Devon Organ Club enjoy an afternoon of music and mirth

Professional electronic organist Andrew Nix, Picture: Beth Sharp
Drive 24