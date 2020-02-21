Barefoot Bandits music night to raise funds and awareness for Prostate Cancer

Sean Faulkner, Victoria Muckle and Graham Rooms with their fundraising poster for Prostate Cancer UK at The Balfour Arms Ref shs 08 20TI 8902 Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Barefoot bandits are set to headline a Sidmouth fundraiser being held for a cancer charity.

The event taking place on Saturday, February 29, at the Balfour Arms is the latest act of charity inspired by the plight of a retired Devon firefighter Graham Rooms who was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

A biopsy on the day he retired from the service in September last year revealed that Mr Rooms had an aggressive prostate cancer

Sidmouth firefighter Sean Faulkner has organised the event which will feature popular music festival regulars Barefoot Bandits.

The music night follows other fundraisers organised by East Devon firefighters.

In November, Ottery Fire Station raised more than £900 by holding a number of collections - watch manager Martin Shaw-Parrott also took part in Movember.

At Budleigh Salterton, firefighters organised a continuous cycle challenge at the station.

Tickets for the Sidmouth fundraiser, which starts at 8pm, are moving fast but are available from the Balfour Arms, in Woolbrook Road.