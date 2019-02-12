Advanced search

BBC’s ‘Bargain Hunt’ coming to town

PUBLISHED: 07:01 02 March 2019

Bargain Hunt teams in action at Exeter's Antiques and Collectors' Fair at Westpoint

Bargain Hunt teams in action at Exeter's Antiques and Collectors' Fair at Westpoint

Archant

The cameras will be out on Saturday March 9 when the BBC’s Bargain Hunt arrives in Ottery.

In the programme, two pairs of contestants are given £300 and must buy three bargain antiques.

They then sell them on at auction for a profit and the one who raises the most cash wins.

The programme has been on air since 2000 and has aired more than 1,200 episodes having previously visited Ottery twice last year. From 2003 to 2016, the show was presented by Devon native Tim Wonnacott, who was born in Barnstaple, but the programme now has a series of guest presenters.

Applications can be made via www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/takepart/bargain_hunt to take part in future series of the show.

According to the BBC’s website, contestants do not have to be collectors, they just need ‘plenty of enthusiasm’.

The crew will be filming at Ottery Auction Rooms on Saturday, with auctions starting at 11am and running until approximately 3pm.

Sidmouth Town in good shape for Brixham test

