Guests dance the night away to raise money for Admiral Nurse Campaign

The guests enjoyed getting their gig on at the charity Barn Dance. Picture: Sid Valley Memory Cafe Archant

Guests grabbed their partners to enjoy a charity barn dance to support the Admiral Nurse appeal.

The Sid Valley Memory Café hosted the event at The Donkey Sanctuary as part of its ongoing fundraising for a dementia specialist.

The event raised more than £550 on the night as the crowd enjoyed music from 11 piece band 'A bit of rough' and a lavish ploughman's supper.

Caller Jeremy Childs ensured everyone kept in time at the fun ho-down.

Duncan Watt, chairman of trustees, said: "The event was much enjoyed by all and thanks go in particular to the Donkey Sanctuary who allowed us to use their wonderful restaurant to stage the event and also the band who waived their fee to support the Admiral Nurse appeal."

The campaign needs to raise more than £50,000 a year to cover the cost of Admiral Nurse to help families coping with dementia in the Sid Valley.

Visit sidvalleymemorycafe.co.uk for more information.