Sidmouth cornet player honours Battle of Britain heroes in garden tribute

PUBLISHED: 08:00 20 September 2020

Trevor Heynes, playing cornet, and his neighbours.

Trevor Heynes, playing cornet, and his neighbours.

Trevor Heynes

A small, socially-distanced commemoration of the Battle of Britain took place in Sidmouth on Saturday, September 13.

Cornet player Trevor Heynes stood in his garden in Higher Woolbrook Park and played a selection of appropriate music, with four neighbours in attendance.

Mr Heynes had planned to hold the tribute event on Battle of Britain Day, Tuesday, September 15, but brought it forward because of the stricter Covid-19 measures about to come into force.

His programme of music included the theme to the war film 633 Squadron, Eternal Father/The Dambusters March theme, the Great Escape March and the RAF March Past.

Mr Heynes, who is founder and lead cornet player with the East Devon DayTime Band, said: “Unfortunately the whole UK brass band community is currently suspended under Covid regs and accordingly EDDB haven’t met since March - we’ve no idea when we will be getting back together again.

“So we didn’t want that stopping us paying tribute to the Battle of Britain RAF service personnel.”

