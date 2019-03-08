Advanced search

TV gospel choir to lead workshop at Sidmouth College

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 September 2019

Members of the Sidmouth College choir will take part in the event. Picture: Charlotte Pollentine

Members of the Sidmouth College choir will take part in the event. Picture: Charlotte Pollentine

Archant

A leading gospel choir will be working with the community and young Sidmouth singers in a day-long event.

Sing Gospel, the runners-up of BBC's Gospel Choir of the Year competition, will be heading to the town on Saturday, September 28.

The Sidmouth College Association is inviting  the community to take part in the day, which features a daytime workshop and concert.

The group's lead singer, Josh Cadman, will lead the session where guests can learn a selection of songs  to be performed with a 40-strong gospel choir in the evening.

Students from the college will be taking part and singing with the choir, along with other local choirs that the school have invited.

The workshop costs £35 for adults and is free for under 14s or Sidmouth College students.

Tickets for the evening concert cost £5. Both tickets are available to purchase on the Eventbrite website.

