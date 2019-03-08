Sidmouth features on BBC’s Blue Planet UK

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water Archant

Sidmouth’s famous fatberg made a star appearance on the BBC’s Blue Planet UK.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

The BBC One programme aired at 4.30pm Wednesday, March 27 and looked into how our lifestyle affects our waters, wildlife and nature in general.

It also featured the scientists who are working to find solutions to manmade problems.

Presenter Steve Brown interviewed South West Water’s director of wastewater, Andrew Roantree and spoke about the dangers posed to the oceans by fatbergs.

Viewers were treated to footage taken at the University of Exeter where scientist heated up a sample of the fatberg to dissect what treasures it hid inside - including wet wipes, cotton wool buds, panty liners and other sanitary products.

Interviews revealed the extent of the work that had to be undertaken by South West Water workers to remove the fatberg. For example the amount of built-up gasses was so concentrated in the fatberg, a spark could have set off an explosion.

Visit bbc.co.uk/iplayer to catch up on the programme.