Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth features on BBC’s Blue Planet UK

PUBLISHED: 17:30 27 March 2019

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Archant

Sidmouth’s famous fatberg made a star appearance on the BBC’s Blue Planet UK.

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West WaterThe fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

The BBC One programme aired at 4.30pm Wednesday, March 27 and looked into how our lifestyle affects our waters, wildlife and nature in general.

It also featured the scientists who are working to find solutions to manmade problems.

Presenter Steve Brown interviewed South West Water’s director of wastewater, Andrew Roantree and spoke about the dangers posed to the oceans by fatbergs.

Viewers were treated to footage taken at the University of Exeter where scientist heated up a sample of the fatberg to dissect what treasures it hid inside - including wet wipes, cotton wool buds, panty liners and other sanitary products.

Interviews revealed the extent of the work that had to be undertaken by South West Water workers to remove the fatberg. For example the amount of built-up gasses was so concentrated in the fatberg, a spark could have set off an explosion.

Visit bbc.co.uk/iplayer to catch up on the programme.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Formal warning issued to homeless man living in Sidmouth

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘Time for something different’ - Sidmouth business has plans for new venture

Pure Indulgence's current shop front.

Sidmouth’s fatberg to feature on BBC’s Blue Planet

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

A3052 block near Sidford after car overturns

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene.

Brexit will not be cancelled, says East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Formal warning issued to homeless man living in Sidmouth

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘Time for something different’ - Sidmouth business has plans for new venture

Pure Indulgence's current shop front.

Sidmouth’s fatberg to feature on BBC’s Blue Planet

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

A3052 block near Sidford after car overturns

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene.

Brexit will not be cancelled, says East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Pitter nets four in Sidmouth Warriors U13s’ win at CS Lions

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife

ECB chief executive to speak at Sandy Park cricket conference on Thursday night

Picture: Thinkstock

Sidmouth Amateur Dramatic Society takes a bow after winning regional stage decor award

The cast of The Ladykillers in rehearsal. Picture: Contributed

Sidmouth features on BBC’s Blue Planet UK

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Hold on to your hats! Here’s how much fundraising week has raised so far

Sidmouth Fire Station were all kitted up to support Wear A Hat Week. Picture: Kyle Baker
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists