Advanced search

Youngster learn about the sea and staying safe

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 October 2019

120 youngsters learnt about the sea and staying safe. Picture: Sid Valley Rotary

120 youngsters learnt about the sea and staying safe. Picture: Sid Valley Rotary

Archant

Wind and rain did not stop  160 Sidmouth Primary School pupils from visiting the  beach to learn about the benefits of the sea and  keeping safe.

120 youngsters learnt about the sea and staying safe. Picture: Sid Valley Rotary120 youngsters learnt about the sea and staying safe. Picture: Sid Valley Rotary

The year five and six children took part on a number of 'beach and sea safety' sessions, funded by Sid Valley Rotary, over two days.

Guy Russell, of Jurassic Paddle and Sidmouth Lifeboat, and his colleague Maddy  ran the sessions starting with  a beach clean interspersed  with serious safety messages and discussions about the benefits of the sea on mental health, and of course keeping fit and having fun.

The poor weather provided an appropriate platform to explain the importance of respecting the water.

Ending at Sidmouth  ifeboat station, Mr Russell challenged the youngsters  to clean the beach on every  trip and to share what they  had learnt with their  parents.

120 youngsters learnt about the sea and staying safe. Picture: Sid Valley Rotary120 youngsters learnt about the sea and staying safe. Picture: Sid Valley Rotary

He will visit the school next term to hear what they all remember.

Most Read

Over 60s apartments development opens in Ottery

Tumbling Weir retirement complex opens, Picture Kate Patton, Moya Catney, Donald Dean Sam Burley,Beryl Scurrt, Suzanne Dean,Roger Giles. Yvonne Sene and Louise Daly. Picture: McCarthy and Stone�s

New assistant manager at Ottery business

Rusty Pig owner Robin Rea with the restaurant's new assistant manager Sarah Davidson. Picture: Sue Cade

Record amount of swimmers take on Swimathon 2019 for charity

The Victoria Cup was won by the Sidmouth Elite golfers who swam 182 lengths in their allotted 55 minutes. Picture: Keith Walton

REVEALED: £7.2million school build and 150 home plan

Tipton Primary School. Picture: Google

Watch: Staff’s appeal to get £100k equipment fundraiser off the ground

Students and staff are hoping the community can support the £100,000 fundraising effort. Picture: Charlotte Pollentine

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Over 60s apartments development opens in Ottery

Tumbling Weir retirement complex opens, Picture Kate Patton, Moya Catney, Donald Dean Sam Burley,Beryl Scurrt, Suzanne Dean,Roger Giles. Yvonne Sene and Louise Daly. Picture: McCarthy and Stone�s

New assistant manager at Ottery business

Rusty Pig owner Robin Rea with the restaurant's new assistant manager Sarah Davidson. Picture: Sue Cade

Record amount of swimmers take on Swimathon 2019 for charity

The Victoria Cup was won by the Sidmouth Elite golfers who swam 182 lengths in their allotted 55 minutes. Picture: Keith Walton

REVEALED: £7.2million school build and 150 home plan

Tipton Primary School. Picture: Google

Watch: Staff’s appeal to get £100k equipment fundraiser off the ground

Students and staff are hoping the community can support the £100,000 fundraising effort. Picture: Charlotte Pollentine

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Council rakes in extra £1.5million in sale of its former Knowle HQ in Sidmouth

East Devon District Council offices at The Knowle. Ref shs 03 19TI 8509. Picture: Terry Ife

Bicton Arena to host international stars at end-of-season foray

Pippa Funnel riding Billy Beware at Bicton. Picture WENDY SEARLE

Youngster learn about the sea and staying safe

120 youngsters learnt about the sea and staying safe. Picture: Sid Valley Rotary

Curious Devon: a look around Mazzard Farm

Mazzard Farm. Picture: Alex Walton

Ottery students share concerns with town council

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists