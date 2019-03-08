Youngster learn about the sea and staying safe

120 youngsters learnt about the sea and staying safe. Picture: Sid Valley Rotary Archant

Wind and rain did not stop 160 Sidmouth Primary School pupils from visiting the beach to learn about the benefits of the sea and keeping safe.

The year five and six children took part on a number of 'beach and sea safety' sessions, funded by Sid Valley Rotary, over two days.

Guy Russell, of Jurassic Paddle and Sidmouth Lifeboat, and his colleague Maddy ran the sessions starting with a beach clean interspersed with serious safety messages and discussions about the benefits of the sea on mental health, and of course keeping fit and having fun.

The poor weather provided an appropriate platform to explain the importance of respecting the water.

Ending at Sidmouth ifeboat station, Mr Russell challenged the youngsters to clean the beach on every trip and to share what they had learnt with their parents.

He will visit the school next term to hear what they all remember.