Campaign continues to keep Sidmouth's beach clean

PUBLISHED: 12:30 16 May 2019

Denise Bickley with Sidmouth beach clean volunteers. Ref shs 02 19TI 7826. Picture: Terry Ife

Anyone who would like to get more involved in the Sidmouth Plastic Warriors' activities is asked to come forward

As the Sea Fest on the Ham celebrates all things maritime on Saturday, the Sidmouth Plastic Warriors will be undertaking another of their regular beach clean-ups.

Anyone wanting to help should come along between 10am and 12 noon. Litter pickers are available to borrow, but anyone with their own equipment is asked to bring it with them.

Denise Bickley of Sidmouth Plastic Warriors is now also a town and district councillor, meaning there are heavy demands on her time. While making the most of her position on the local authority by promoting green issues and policies, she will not realistically be able to do so much work with the Plastic Warriors and the Plastic Free Sidmouth campaign.

She has suggested that the Plastic Warriors could set up various sub-committees to look after different aspects of the work such as fundraising, organising the beach cleans and continuing the Plastic Free campaign. Anyone interested in getting involved with one of these groups is asked to contact Denise at info@sidmouth-plasticwarriors.org

