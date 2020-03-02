Volunteers wanted to help with beach clean-ups

With litter being regularly washed up on East Devon shores, Clean Jurassic Coast is calling on volunteers to help tackle the problem.

East Devon has a beautiful stretch of coastline, rich in minerals, history and wide beaches.

And most people would agree that an unwelcome eyesore that sometimes spoils this pleasant scene, is the ugly sight of discarded litter and micro-plastic washed up along the shorelines.

Yet, with heightened environmental awareness, most people are increasingly mindful and conscientious about cleaning up the coastlines and thankfully the number of people who are willing to turn a blind eye to cast-off rubbish, is pretty small now.

Several individuals take it one step further and litter pick in isolation and perhaps may think they are the only ones doing it. This isn't the case, and this is the strong message that local eco-friendly group Clean Jurassic Coast would like to get across to the public.

Clean Jurassic Coast is a Seaton-based initiative comprised of a small group of beach cleaners, litter pickers and environmentally friendly souls who simply want to keep the beautiful Jurassic Coast free from plastic and other litter.

Their goal is to bring people together to clear up the coastline and coastal path, with quick communal beach cleans, all day clean-up operations and kayak trips to tidy up those hard to reach places.

The altruistic group is run by a team of volunteers, who work on the clean-up campaigns in their own time and at their own expense, although a few local businesses have offered to help support them recently.

The litter-loathing initiative covers the whole 95-mile route of the Jurassic Coast from Orcombe Point in Exmouth right through to Studland in Dorset, and there is a strong reason for the focus on this patch.

Roy Beal from Clean Jurassic Coast (CJC) said: "The Jurassic Coast is the only natural World Heritage Site in England and a place that needs to be nurtured for future generations to enjoy."

Yet, the group's enthusiasm to tidy up the coastline stretches beyond the boundaries of the Jurassic Coast.

Roy said: "Actually, our clean-up activities aren't limited to the defined part of the Jurassic Coast as we help out in the Poole and Bournemouth areas, and on the Exe Estuary at Exmouth too.

"Cliff tops, beaches and pathways all get attention and the sea kayakers and paddle boarders make sure the inaccessible places don't get missed either."

CJC helps to promote beach cleans organised by other groups too, such as Surfers Against Sewage and Keep Britain Tidy.

Its own beach cleans are held in collaboration with Litter Free Coast and Sea, another mutually agreeable litter-picking group covering Dorset and East Devon.

Individuals who want to volunteer can do so via an easy 'get in touch' button on the Clean Jurassic Coast website.

There's also an extensive calendar of beach clean events to encourage people to get involved and a hub of interesting information about this length of coastline.

Forthcoming events include a Plastic Free Beach Clean in Exmouth on Sunday, March 8, with a start time of 9am at The Point Bar and Grill.

The event runs throughout the morning until noon, and includes a community dog walk and litter pick to Orcombe Point.

A few weeks later, Clean Jurassic Coast will get heavily involved with the 'Keep Britain Tidy Great British Spring Clean' initiative, from March 20 to April 13.

In addition to the litter picks, Clean Jurassic Coast give talks to local community groups about the issues with plastic and other litter, and offer guidance on how to manage waste in an eco-friendly manner. Yet, even the simplest actions can make a difference.

Roy said: "It would make a massive difference if everyone could pick up a few bits of plastic or rubbish when out walking, running or even when checking out one of the stunning Jurassic Coast views".

If you would like to know more about Clean Jurassic Coast, visit www.cleanjurassiccoast.uk - (do note the .uk is used rather than co.uk)