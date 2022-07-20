Full-time lifeguard cover starts early on Sidmouth beach

Sidmouth’s beach lifeguards are starting their full-time cover earlier than planned as the hot weather brings more people to the seaside.

The lifeguards have been on duty at weekends since the end of May and were due to begin their seven-days-a-week service at the beginning of the school holidays. They have moved this forward to Thursday, July 21, after completing a three-day advanced first aid course. The full-time service will continue until the end of the school holidays at the beginning of September.

The Sidmouth Beach Lifeguard Service is provided, free of charge, by Sidmouth Independent Lifeboat, in conjunction with East Devon District Council and its Beach Safety Officer, and with extensive help and support from the RNLI.

The lifeguards are reminding beachgoers to take extra care in extreme heat, by using plenty of sunscreen, keeping hydrated and staying out of the sun when at its strongest.