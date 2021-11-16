Dave Rafferty and his dog Rogan at the site of the planned beach access ramp - Credit: Archant

The organiser of Sidmouth’s Chit Rocks Beach Ramp project is appealing for sponsors or philanthropists to help fund it after the estimated cost rose to around £200,000.

Dave Rafferty wants to create a ramp providing safe access to the sandy beach for wheelchair users, families with pushchairs and people with mobility or frailty problems.

He told the Herald that after several months’ hard work he now has all the necessary permissions except a Marine Management Licence, and ‘all the building blocks are in place’.

He said: “We’ve proven that it’s a worthwhile project and that there’s a need there. We’ve done a social media survey and got feedback from a variety of organisations, we’ve got support from the district and town councils who are both well behind the project, and we’ve also gone to other organisations to prove that it’s doable as well.

“We spoke to loads of elderly people who said we ‘would love the opportunity to go on the beach, we haven’t been able to go and dabble our toes in the sea for years now because of our frailty or disability’, and that was part of the feedback as well.”

But Dave has also taken expert technical advice, and learned that the ramp will be a lot more complex and expensive to build than initially expected.

Because of continuing beach erosion, the ramp will have to be extended under the sand, with part of the construction taking place in the tidal zone. Some of the rock armour may also need to be removed and then replaced around the finished ramp, pushing up the cost of the project but providing a better foundation.

So the issue now is the funding. Dave has had small amounts of money from Cllr Stuart Hughes and the town council, but is hoping a large organisation will come forward to put up most, or all, of the cost.

He said: “If anyone wants to sponsor the whole lot we’ll name it after them and they’ll have a legacy. It’s an opportunity for somebody in terms of philanthropy or legacy funding.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring the beach ramp project can email Dave on drafferty@hotmail.com or callhim on 07977 064498.