Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bearded dragon stuffed in shoebox discovered near Sidmouth play area

PUBLISHED: 15:38 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 19 February 2019

The bearded dragon which was discovered in a shoebox in Sidmouth. Picture: Jurassic Vets

The bearded dragon which was discovered in a shoebox in Sidmouth. Picture: Jurassic Vets

Archant

A bearded dragon was stuffed in a shoebox and dumped near a Sidmouth playground in what one vet has branded as an ‘appalling’ act of cruelty.

The lizard was discovered in the box at the Stowford Rise play area, near the town’s Waitrose store, on Monday (February 18).

The reptile is currently in the care of Jurassic Vets and is doing well.

Lisa, the vet’s practice manager, said: “A lady brought him into us and said she was walking by the playground when she saw the shoebox.

“She thought it was unusual for it to be there and had a look inside and found a little bearded dragon.”

The lizard is currently being cared for by Lisa, who intends to give it a permanent home unless someone claims him within seven days.

She has also reported the incident to the RSPCA.

Lisa said: “It’s obviously an act of cruelty.

“Whether people are ‘reptile people’ or not, it’s absolutely appalling that someone can throw away an animal like this.”

Lisa said the incident has happened just a year after two other pets were dumped in Sidmouth.

A passer-by was shocked to discover two baby ferrets in a shoebox which was sealed up with gaffer tape outside Lidl, in Woolbrook Road.

The ferrets were found in February last year.

Lisa said: “A member of the public found the box in a bag.

“We thought it contained kittens or puppies, so it was quite a shock when we opened it up and found the ferrets.

“What’s worse, the box was found near the river so it could have quite easily been thrown in.”

Lisa, who also rehomed the ferrets, believes the lizard could have been dumped after its owner failed to sell it.

She added: “I would certainly say if anyone is struggling with their pets, don’t just dump them.

“There are so many rescue centres out there.

“Lots of people have already come to us and said they could rehome the lizard.

“I think people to try to sell them [their pets] and when they can’t, they dump them.

“There is no need - they may as well give them to someone.”

Anyone who has any information about the bearded dragon has been asked to contact Jurassic Vets on 01395 208620.

Most Read

Heavy traffic as lorry goes into ditch on Ottery road

Ottery police are on the scene after a lorry became stuck in a ditch. Picture: Ottery Police

How much of Sidmouth’s fatberg has been removed so far?

The clean-up of the Sidmouth fat berg has started. shs 06 19TI 9456. Picture: Terry Ife

34 year old Marathon wrapper found in Sidmouth sparks calls for packaging changes

Sidmouth Plastic Warrior member Rachel Perram found a 34 year old wrapper on Sidmouth beach. Picture: Rachel Perram

Sidmouth is first town in police force area to test pump art

Sergeant Andy Squires is now splitting his time between Sidmouth and Seaton. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 6983-28-13AW

£300k to boost Sidmouth tourism from Sanditon

Cathy Gardner outside Sanditon. Ref shs 07 19TI 0237. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tent and cordon erected at UEA lake as dive teams continue search for missing student

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Bearded dragon stuffed in shoebox discovered near Sidmouth play area

The bearded dragon which was discovered in a shoebox in Sidmouth. Picture: Jurassic Vets

Ed Walker saddles winner at Buckfastleigh point-to-point

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH

Sidbury cricketers preparing for life in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League

The Sidbury CC side before their last weekend's meeting with Newton Poppleford.

East Devon Hunt Skittle League latest - Blacksmiths, Awliscombe Shoot and New Inn top the three divisions

skittles generic picture

Suspect wanted for 18 month hotel burglary spate

Stephen Price, 53, is wanted by police as a suspect for a series of hotel burglaries. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists